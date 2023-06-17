Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 336,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Afya

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Afya by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Afya has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

Afya Company Profile

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Afya had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Afya will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.