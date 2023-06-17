AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

AFCG opened at $13.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $267.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.90.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Compass Point lowered their target price on AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 87,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $873,293.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,502,218 shares in the company, valued at $35,092,224.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 51,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $536,179.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,633,527 shares in the company, valued at $37,970,357.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 87,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $873,293.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,502,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,092,224.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 140,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,692 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 4,483.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

