Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

