Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AJRD opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 33,337 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

