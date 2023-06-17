Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AJRD opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
