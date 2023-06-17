AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its position in AerCap by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,729,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,599,000 after buying an additional 151,067 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 41.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $61.20 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

