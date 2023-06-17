aelf Trading Down 2.3% This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. aelf has a market cap of $163.19 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002795 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001103 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,904,541 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

