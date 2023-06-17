Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $97.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.19.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

