Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases 649 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

