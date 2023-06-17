Advance Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,238,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,094,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 134,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,949,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

