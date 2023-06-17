Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $493.32 and last traded at $492.89, with a volume of 4794919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.53.

The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.97. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

