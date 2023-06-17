Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe updated its Q3 guidance to $3.95-4.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $15.65-15.75 EPS.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.97. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.31.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

