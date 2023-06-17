Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe updated its Q3 guidance to $3.95-4.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $15.65-15.75 EPS.

ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $390.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.97. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Adobe by 58,600.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

