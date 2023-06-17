Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe updated its Q3 guidance to $3.95-4.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $15.65-15.75 EPS.

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adobe by 27.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,713,178 shares of the software company’s stock worth $660,208,000 after purchasing an additional 363,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. DA Davidson upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.31.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

