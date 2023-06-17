Achain Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $171,765.69 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002239 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002678 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

