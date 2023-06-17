Achain Market Cap Achieves $1.22 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $185,505.93 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002247 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002682 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003143 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.