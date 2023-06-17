abrdn (SLFPF) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) is one of 1,111 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare abrdn to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.
Profitability
This table compares abrdn and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|abrdn
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|abrdn Competitors
|379.29%
|8.21%
|5.06%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
27.1% of abrdn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for abrdn and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|abrdn
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1.13
|abrdn Competitors
|1063
|4507
|5636
|82
|2.42
As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 34.21%. Given abrdn’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe abrdn is more favorable than its peers.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares abrdn and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|abrdn
|N/A
|N/A
|9.57
|abrdn Competitors
|$515.15 million
|$8.38 million
|-6.24
abrdn’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than abrdn. abrdn is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
abrdn peers beat abrdn on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen plc. abrdn plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
