abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Trading Down 2.4%

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) was down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 71.90 ($0.90). Approximately 1,193,331 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 761,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.70 ($0.92).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get abrdn European Logistics Income alerts:

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of £282.34 million, a PE ratio of 570.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.19.

abrdn European Logistics Income Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn European Logistics Income

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,166.67%.

In other news, insider Caroline Gulliver purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £13,825 ($17,298.55). Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn European Logistics Income

(Get Rating)

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.