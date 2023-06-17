Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $89.67. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $96.04.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

