Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.00 and last traded at C$17.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.01.

Abcam Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.05.

Abcam Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

