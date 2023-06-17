98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance

98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$84.90 million for the quarter.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

