3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

3DX Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDDX opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. 3DX Industries has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

