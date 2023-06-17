3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
3DX Industries Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDDX opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. 3DX Industries has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
3DX Industries Company Profile
