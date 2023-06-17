3,184 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $97.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

