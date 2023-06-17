30,500 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

In other news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL opened at $41.45 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

