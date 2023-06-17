250 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Purchased by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GUSH opened at $119.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $606.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $98.61 and a 1-year high of $208.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.60.

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

