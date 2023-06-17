228,519 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 228,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.87 and its 200 day moving average is $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $131.77 and a one year high of $189.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.