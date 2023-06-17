168,544 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 168,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,159,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

