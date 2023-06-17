151,730 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 151,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

CareDx Stock Down 3.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $25,221.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,456 shares of company stock valued at $71,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

