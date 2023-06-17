14,300 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVS Health



CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

