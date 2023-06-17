13,200 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.54. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $123.93.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

In other MKS Instruments news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

