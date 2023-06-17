12,565 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after buying an additional 248,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

NYSE:SLB opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.