113,608 Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 113,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gildan Activewear as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.186 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

