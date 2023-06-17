1,124 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,124 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.97. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.31.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

