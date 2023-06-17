10,045 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Camping World by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Camping World by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Stock Down 2.7 %

Camping World stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CWH. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Camping World Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.