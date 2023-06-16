Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. FIG Partners raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.58. 1,488,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,091. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Insider Activity

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

