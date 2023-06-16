ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Holdings Trimmed by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,379 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 5.68% of ZeroFox worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

ZeroFox Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZFOX opened at $1.18 on Friday. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZeroFox ( NASDAQ:ZFOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZFOX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ZeroFox in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

About ZeroFox

(Get Rating)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZFOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.