X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.24

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 13715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 3,327.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 404,369 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 300,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 201,149 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 461,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 348,040 shares during the period.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

