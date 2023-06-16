Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $25,769.98 or 0.99778687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.05 billion and $131.84 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 157,027 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin on Ethereum. It enhances liquidity and enables Bitcoin’s use in DeFi. Managed by the WBTC DAO, it integrates with wallets, dapps, and smart contracts. WBTC is utilized for lending, borrowing, swapping, yield farming, and liquidity pools in Aave, Balancer, Compound, Kyber Network, MakerDAO, and Uniswap. WBTC was collaboratively launched in January 2019 by BitGo, Ren, Dharma, Kyber, Compound, MakerDAO, and Set Protocol. Merchants and custodians facilitate token minting and burning, with custodians storing BTC and performing transactions on Ethereum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

