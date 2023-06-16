WOW-token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.36 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $282.84 million and approximately $3.36 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003527 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007161 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017440 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
