WOW-token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.36 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $282.84 million and approximately $3.36 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02827392 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

