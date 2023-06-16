Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Short Interest Down 20.7% in May

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDS. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $652,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,991,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

WDS stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $24.93. 508,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,361. Woodside Energy Group has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60.

WDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

