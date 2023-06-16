WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.52

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.52 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 47.56 ($0.60). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 47.14 ($0.59), with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.
WisdomTree Gasoline Stock Up 1.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.64.
