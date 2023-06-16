Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $13.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.61. 1,392,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,413. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.