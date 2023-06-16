Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.
Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $13.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.
WSM stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.61. 1,392,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,413. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
