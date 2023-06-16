WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 25.3% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and $234,472.52 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00289693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017253 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003924 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

