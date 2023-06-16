Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) is Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Greenhaven Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,785 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises 4.4% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 3.90% of Whirlpool worth $280,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $146.44. 136,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,456. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.07. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $178.05.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

