WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.23. WeWork shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 10,679,837 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WE. Mizuho cut shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WeWork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WeWork by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of WeWork by 49.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WeWork by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,114,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in WeWork in the 1st quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WeWork by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 760,509 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

