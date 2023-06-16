West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.82 and last traded at $79.15. 151,519 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,251% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.67.
West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.
