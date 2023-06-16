Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Takes Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 145,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Porch Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Porch Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,692,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Porch Group by 863.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 795,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.75 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 62.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 87,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,401.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,334,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,705.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 87,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,401.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,334,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,705.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $3,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,667,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,987.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 285,896 shares of company stock worth $328,432. Corporate insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

