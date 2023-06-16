Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 533,362 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 533,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,274,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 15.0% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.