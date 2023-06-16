Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

DFUS stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $48.14.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

