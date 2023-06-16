Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.