Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $676,000 in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned about 0.64% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000.

Shares of AVGE opened at $60.55 on Friday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68.

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

